Free fruit added to Asda's £1 meals for kids for Easter

The meal deal is returning.

A free piece of fruit – apple, pear or banana – is also being added to the deal.

It was launched to help customers manage the cost-of-living crisis.

Asda, which has stores across the West Midlands, has also recently launched a new and refreshed kids menu bringing in two new hot meals including penne pasta with meatballs and a vegan hidden veg pasta meal and is now live in more than 205 stores.

Since the retailer launched the simple, no strings attached £1 meals kids deal back in June last year it has served more than 1.4 million meals, with the demand trebling over the school holiday period, serving on average 60,000 meals a week during peak times.

The offer enables children under 16-years-old to enjoy a hot meal.

As part of the retailers community Better Starts programme which focusses on supporting children and helping them thrive, Asda had teamed up with leading and trusted educational resource experts Twinkl to create a spring-themed fun activity pack for youngsters.

The packs are available in Asda cafées whilst stocks last.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer said: “We know when families are preparing for the school holidays it can often mean an additional strain on household budgets."