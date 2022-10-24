Digbeth Dining Club launches appeal for Christmas dinners for families in temporary accommodation

Digbeth Dining Club is helping local children

The charity arm of the street food venues is appealing for donations and contributions so that they can help deliver warm meals to families who have no cooking provision in their temporary accommodation.

DDC, which held several events across the Black Country this year, is hosting a family fundraising day at Herbert’s Yard, Longbridge on Wednesday, October 26 which is free though visitors are encourage to donate on the door, £4 can feed a family this Christmas.

Jack Brabant, one of the founders of Digbeth Dining Club, said: “We can all see that this winter is going to be incredibly tough for a lot of families and we want to bring the communities we work in to come together to make sure no one goes without a warm meal this year.

"The money will go towards not only feeding children who are currently in accommodation with no cooking facilities, but we have partnered with local pantries across Birmingham The local pantries have relationships within their communities and can get the meals out to families that need them, as well as offering them other supporting services."

He added: "The pantries we have partnered with are a lifeline within communities and have wrap around services for kids and their families, we provide the food they can help provide a way out of poverty."