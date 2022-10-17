Supermarkets and restaurants where kids can eat for free or cheaply over October half term

Children can eat for free or as little as £1 at a variety of restaurants and supermarket cafes this half term

Some of the country's largest chains are offering meal deals over the next couple of weeks where children can eat for £1 or nothing at all.

Supermarkets and restaurant chains are getting in on the act, with some reinstating offers that were in place over the summer holidays, during which hundreds of thousands of meals were given to children.

These offers should help parents and guardians looking after kids while they're off school, at a time when budgets are being stretched by rapidly rising inflation.

Here are details of the discounts available over the coming days, some of which people can take advantage of now.

Asda

Kids eat for £1 at any time of day in any Asda Café in England and Wales, seven days a week, with no minimum adult spend required.

Any child aged 16 or under can access hot or cold meal for just £1.

Next month Asda will launch its £1 ‘winter warmer’ soup, roll and unlimited tea or coffee offer for over 60s in its 205 cafes. The offer will run all day and every day throughout November and December.

Beefeater

Two children aged under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased.

Breakfast is served from 6.30am until 10.30am on weekdays and 7am-11am at the weekend.

Bella Italia

Children eat for £1 with the purchase of every adult main meal between 4pm and 6pm, Monday-Thursday.

Kids can enjoy three courses and a Cawston Pressed Fruit Water for just £1. The restaurant says meals are suitable for 2-11 year olds.

Harvester

Harvester has an exclusive partnership with O2 during the October half term where kids can eat for free between Monday, October 24, and Sunday, October 30.

The offer is not dependent on the purchase of an adult meal, and can be accessed through the O2 Priority app.

Hungry Horse

Free breakfasts are available for children aged ... when accompanied by a paying adult.

Any kid’s breakfast from options including jammy toast, beans on toast or children’s breakfast is available for free when an adult breakfast worth at least £3.49 is purchased in in a Hungry Horse pub. There is a maximum of two kids’ breakfast per one adult breakfast.

The offer will be available every day between 7am and midday between October 21 and October 31.

M&S

Over the next two weeks kids will be able to eat for free at more than M&S Cafés across the country.

Children can enjoy a main, snack and drink from the Kids' Munch Menu for free - normally worth £3.95 - when £5 is spent on adult food or drink.

The offer includes hot main meals as well as mini rolls and sandwiches in animal packaging from chillers.

All cafe purchases are also eligible for a free piece of fruit for children.

The offer runs from Monday October, 17, to Friday, October 28, in England and Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 4 in Wales.

Morrisons

A free kids meal is available if an adult meal worth £4.99 or more is bought at one of the supermarket's cafes.

The free kids meal includes includes a piece of fruit and Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or bottle of water.

The child must be under 16 years of age and present at the time of purchase. The free meal must be a kids meal purchased from the customer Café kids menu or chilled kids snack pack.

Stonehouse Pizza

Kids eat for £1 at the pizza chain between Monday, October 24, and Friday, October 28 if the adult they are with has downloaded the app or signed up to the newsletter. The offer is also dependent on an adult meal being purchased.

Each adult main qualifies for one £1 kid's meal.The offer includes breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

Tesco Cafe

Spending 60p on a piece of fresh fruit will allow parents to claim a free child's meal worth up to £3.25 when they show their Clubcard at a Tesco Cafe checkout.

The scheme runs on weekdays from October 17-28 in England and October 31-November 4 in Wales, and will be available in 311 cafes across the UK.

Toby Carvery

Adults who download the Toby Carvery app or sign up to the newsletter can feed their kids for £1 between Monday, October 24, and Friday, October 28. The offer is also dependent on an adult meal being purchased.

Each adult main qualifies for one £1 kid's meal.The offer includes breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

For Halloween the carvery chain is also doing a ‘Go Green for Halloween’ weekend where 10p from every children’s breakfast sold sold over the weekend of October 29-30 will be donated to the NSPCC.

Yo! Sushi

Kid’s eat free all day, Monday-Thursday until Saturday, October 29.

Children can receive a kiddo meal deal bento box for nothing when an accompanying adult spends £10 on food.