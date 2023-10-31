Sale of Kidderminster business

Nationwide Soecialist Projects

Kidderminster-based NSP is dedicated to enhancing industry standards through innovation and technical advancements, benefitting from 13 years of experience at the forefront of the sector.

Demonstrating significant year-on-year growth since its inception, NSP now offers an extensive range of next-generation solutions, encompassing smoke ventilation systems and project management services.

The sale of NSP was led by Jay Singh, KBS corporate finance director, with support from Richard Stocks, senior research analyst, and Alex Foster, senior corporate document writer.

Mr Stocks said: “We have completed several deals in the fire and security sector but this is the first smoke ventilation contractor KBS has represented on the market.

“NSP generated interest from a broad range of buyers, including private equity houses, competitors and synergistic buyers, such as TIS. This industry will be a significant growth area over the coming years due to Grenfell regulations, accounting for retrospective work and new build projects.”

TIS is a national systems integrator, specialising in digital transformation, communications and security systems to satisfy commercial requirements across multiple sectors.

The organisation operates from offices in Birmingham, Leeds, Mansfield, Nottingham and Uxbridge, extending its growing range of services to clients across the UK.

Following the acquisition, NSP will continue operating from its Kidderminster headquarters, strengthening TIS’ presence in the West Midlands.

James Twigg, chief executive of TIS, said: “This acquisition is a decisive step forward for TIS, leveraging our recent growth capital to realise our broader vision of bringing processes and innovations that improve the way the world is protected as it lives and works.

“The deal strengthens our core capabilities and provides opportunities to enter other high-growth sectors such as residential developments. Together with NSP, we are bridging an important gap in fire safety and smoke control.”

Lee Hewings, managing director of NSP, is delighted with the outcome of the sale, saying: “NSP’s journey to this point has been about forging valuable collaborations and I am excited about the immediate opportunities our partnership with TIS will bring, enabling us to offer our innovative smoke control services, expertise and knowledge to a much larger audience.