Stacey's beauty business gets a boost through Good2Great support

Stacey Evans is one of the first ‘graduates’ of a new start-up business support scheme run by South Staffordshire District Council and consultants Good2Great.

“Starting my own bridal hair and makeup business is the result of various motivations,” said Stacey. “I have a strong passion for beauty and creativity, a desire for independence and entrepreneurship and a love for working with brides and being part of their special day.

“I also have a need for flexibility and work-life balance due to having three children and wanted an opportunity to showcase my talent and skills both in hair and make up.”

Although based in Kinver she covers the whole of the West Midlands, working predominantly with brides, but is also available for other occasions.

Stacey, who attended a series of start-up workshops, added: “Good2Great has been invaluable to my enterprise, supporting me by providing resources and avenues to help my business get seen and ultimately grow.”

The business start-up programme is managed by South Staffordshire District Council and is backed by a grant from the government’s shared prosperity fund programme, part of its Levelling Up agenda.

Eddie Allan of Bridgnorth-based Good2Great said that they were working with the council to deliver a comprehensive programme of support, which could also include a match-funded grant, for small businesses to get them up and running with their ideas.

“Over the next 12 months a series of two-day workshops will be delivered, with the next being at Rodbaston College in Penkridge on

April 16 and 17, “ he said.

Anyone interested in joining the free business start-up course can apply via Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730.