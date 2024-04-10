Dudley man hopes to hit fitness heights with new business

Hitesh Patel is launching ‘Humanique’ after completing a business start-up course with consultancy Good2Great.

“I want to encourage clients to focus on their movement and reconnect their mind and body,” said Hitesh, who has 10 years’ experience in this sector. “Humanique is not a weight-loss programme, nor does it focus on muscle growth, but clients may find both are improved along the way.

“I will offer personalised one-to-one sessions and weekly programmes and will teach people how to train anywhere and at any time, maximising their time and taking back control of their health and happiness,” he added.

Hitesh recently attended his start-up workshops as part of a programme run by Bridgnorth-based Good2Great in partnership with Dudley Council, funded by a grant from the government’s shared prosperity fund, part of its Levelling Up agenda.

He said: “The course gave me great insight into the elements of starting up a business. I am now looking forward to receiving the on-going support with a one-to-one coach.”

Good2Great is working with the council to deliver a package of support for small businesses to get them up and running with their ideas.

Up to 16 people can take part in the two-day events, which will be held throughout the year, with the next ones planned for Halesowen on May 14 and 15, with further details to be announced soon.

Anyone interested in joining the business start-up workshops, which run from 9.30am until 4.30pm, can contact Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730 .