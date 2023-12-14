Chance to honour adult learners at 2024 awards

Nominations for the West Midlands Adult Learning Awards 2024 have been opened.

The Ladder for Birmingham and the Black Country is inviting residents from across the region to nominate individuals, tutors, learning providers and employers who can inspire or support others to get involved in adult learning.

The Adult Learning Awards champion outstanding commitment in adult learning, skills and training and are funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

They focus on innovative learning providers working in partnerships and engaging communities, employers supporting residents to upskill and progress in work, and individuals engaging in adult learning to transform their lives.

Nominations are open until 12 noon on Friday, February 2 and there are 12 awards up for grabs.

Awards include Large Employer of the Year, SME of the Year, Inspirational Adult Learner, Learning for Work, Apprentice and the Step into Learning accolade.

Other awards are Innovative Delivery, Successful Partnership, Engaging Adults in Learning, Community Learning Provider of the Year, Innovative Careers Intervention and Tutor.

Winners will be announced at an official awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Birmingham, on June 27, 2024.

A collaboration between WMCA and Learning and Work Institute, the inaugural Adult Learning Awards in 2023 received hundreds of submissions from across the West Midlands.

"It is important to recognise the outstanding achievements of training providers, employers, and individuals," said Justine Johnson, Ladder Manager. "The Ladder Foundation is delighted to support the West Midlands Adult Learning Awards which champions adult learning and recognises those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference."

For more information visit wmca.org.uk/what-we-do/productivity-and-skills/adult-learning-awards

The Ladder for Birmingham and the Black Country is the apprenticeships programme supported by the Express & Star.