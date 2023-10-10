Recruitment agency appoints new business development manager

Sarah Westbury

Sarah Westbury, who joined the team in August from recruitment agency Jobsworth, brings a wealth of experience to the business, having worked in sales and business development roles for 20 years.

She will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities to help Daniel-Scott Recruitment grow.

Sarah said: “I was attracted to Daniel-Scott because it’s not the typical high street recruiter. I really liked its personal approach to business and the emphasis on building real relationships with clients and job candidates, which makes it easier to place the right people in the right roles. “Ethics, culture and values are so important to me, and not just within an organisation. How an agency works with its clients and recruitment partners reflects on me as a business development manager because reputation is so key. When I joined Daniel-Scott Recruitment I knew I would have nothing to worry about because their values and ways of working align with mine.

“I have really enjoyed my first few weeks. Both personally and professionally I feel very privileged to work here.”

Director Lucy Cashmore said: “We are thrilled to have Sarah join the team. With so much experience, she has a great understanding of the challenges faced by recruiting businesses and how we can best support them.

“One of Sarah’s key strengths is relationship building, which is central to the way we work with our partners. Like the rest of the team, she is local to the West Midlands and passionate about supporting businesses and jobseekers in the region.

“Sarah has settled in really well and is already making a fantastic contribution to the team.”

Sarah’s appointment comes on the back of significant growth for Daniel-Scott Recruitment, which was founded in 2020 by experienced recruitment specialist Lucy Cashmore.

The business has steadily increased its sales over the past three years, taking on new clients and winning repeat business with existing ones.

The agency recently expanded into new office space. Sarah joins a team consisting of director Lucy Cashmore, branch manager Becky Kells and recruitment consultant Daniel Cashmore.

Daniel-Scott Recruitment builds strong partnerships with employers to find the right candidates to move their businesses forward while supporting candidates to forge a new career to suit their skills and experience.

The agency’s recruiters are specialists within the contact centre, sales, marketing, admin and engineering sectors, offering a bespoke, consultative approach with expert advice to present the best candidates to great employers.