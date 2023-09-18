PP Control & Automation aims to be top of the crops

Garry Myatt

Cheslyn Hay-based PP Control & Automation, which supports 20 of the world’s leading machinery builders, believes its ability to deliver cost savings, ‘scale-up potential’ and speed to market will be essential for companies looking to deliver new innovations that will drive global food security.

It is already in the final stages of negotiations with one critical supplier to the sector and is now targeting more than £3 million of work in this arena in the next 18 months.

Part of the Manufacturing Assembly Network, PP C&A has also signed-up as the latest member of the Agri-EPI Centre Network.

The latter, which was established as part of the UK Government’s AgriTech Strategy to develop, fund and commercialise new precision agricultural technologies, is doing amazing work to bridge the gap between the people creating the innovations and those who will benefit from them.

“We’ve had so many conversations with AgriTech innovators over the last 12 months, some of which are now reaching a conclusion and how they manufacture at scale,” explained Garry Myatt, sales director at PP Control & Automation.

“Our world class facility in the West Midlands can be the perfect ‘outsourcing’ home for these types of projects and we believe that the best way of spreading the message is by collaborating with partners like the Agri-EPI Centre.”

He continued: “We can help people build smart tractors, automated irrigation systems and machines that transform traditional farming into a data-driven operation that boosts crop yields, conserves resources and reduces waste.

“Our membership of Agri-EPI Centre will open new doors, create more partnerships and, through its calendar of events, we’ll have every opportunity to showcase the PP C&A capabilities.”

PP Control & Automation will be pushing its five-point outsourcing mandate when targeting customers involved in AgriTech.

It starts with the company’s expertise and in-depth manufacturing knowledge that can cater for the intricacies of this industry and flows through cost efficiencies gained from resource allocation, supply chain optimisation and scale-up capacity.

By outsourcing non-core functions, machine builders and innovators can focus on the research and development activity that makes them different, whilst flexibility to grow in keeping with market fluctuation can be achieved easily.

Finally, PP C&A can deliver complete quality assurance that aligns with specific AgriTech regulations, with UL508a accreditation already in place for dealing with the North American market.

Garry said: “Our manufacturing capability has touched more than 20 different sectors, ranging from automotive, aerospace and med tech to food weighing, production and clients involved in the circular economy.

“Now is the time for us to take our proven track record and open it up to OEMs and machinery builders who are striving to deliver sustainable food security.”

Paige Boardman, Membership Engagement Manager at Agri-EPI Centre, concluded: “We are thrilled to have PP C&A on-board and look forward to working together moving forward.

“Garry and his team will be able to benefit from our wide-reaching network and the array of events we host both on and off the farm.