New head of sales for LFS

Scott Beaumont

Scott Beaumont brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving sales growth in the compliance sector to the Lichfield business.

Mr Beaumont will be responsible for leading and expanding the company’s sales team, driving revenue growth and developing strategic sales initiatives.

He has joined Legionella and Fire Safe Services with over 15 years of experience in sales leadership roles. His expertise in developing and executing sales strategies, building high-performance teams, and fostering strong customer relationships makes him a valuable addition to the executive team.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott Beaumont to the team," said managing director Steve Morris of Legionella and Fire Safe Services. "Scott's proven leadership and sales acumen make him the ideal choice to lead our sales efforts. His experience will be instrumental in driving our growth further and achieving our strategic objectives."

Mr Beaumont said: "I am honoured to be a part of the Legionella and Fire Safe team and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success. Together with our dedicated sales team, we will work tirelessly to provide exceptional value to our customers and partners."