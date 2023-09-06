Firm seek's name for cartoon mascot

The team are looking for help to name the new mascot

Oldbury-based Lord Combustion Services has unveiled the character which its team will use to provide a public face for their work in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The smiling blue flame will appear across its website, marketing and promotional activity.

Having served customers across the West Midlands since 1982, Lord in Dudley Road East has built a reputation for sustainability, including winning a leading award in recognition of their work on introducing more environmentally friendly solutions for clients.

In the push to promote more energy efficient systems, which in turn help the environment, the new mascot will turn green when promoting their sustainability work. To vote for the new mascot’s name, people can visit the online form: bit.ly/47HFbQU

Managing director Stuart Smith said: “The team at Lord Combustion Services are pleased to welcome our new mascot, who will play an active role in our business by promoting the good work which our teams deliver every day for clients.

“We are always keen to engage with the network of customers and partners who follow our progress and look forward to their input in naming our ‘new colleague’ as they start work with us.”