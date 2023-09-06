Businessman accepts senior leadership position at US university

Carl Richardson, second right, in Washington DC with Dean Alyssa Ayres, right, Lisa Schroeter and Remi Jedwab, the IIEP director

Carl Richardson, of Oldbury-based family property and growth capital business Richardson, is an alumnus of the Elliott School of International Affairs, based at the university.

Alongside fellow alumnus Lisa Schroeter, he will now co-chair the circle. Lisa currently holds the position of global director of trade and investment policy at Dow, the global materials science business.

The Executive Circle offers strategic guidance to the University's IIEP, located at the Elliott School. This influential global group also mentors and supports students in the Elliott School’s MA program in international economic policy.

Since 2021, the executive circle’s two dozen members from around the world have become trusted advisors to IIEP’s faculty director, as well as to Elliott School dean Alyssa Ayres.

Through its philanthropy, the IIEP Executive Circle contributes to student employment at IIEP and student research.

In particular, IIEP Executive Circle members have supported thought-leadership programs in business, development, climate, and trade policy.

Mr Richardson said: “As a proud alumnus of the Elliott School of International Affairs, I am delighted to now serve as co-chair of the IIEP’s Executive Circle alongside Lisa Schroeter.