Management buyout completed a tube business

Top Tubes directors David and April

The Top Tubes leadership team has also been bolstered with the appointment of a sales director.

The firm, based a Smith Road, Wednesbury, has been purchased by April Pearson-Myatt and David Van Zyl, formerly finance director and operations director at the company.

The company, which is supported by a 150-strong team, supplies to a range of high-volume manufacturers.

"Our goal is to protect and preserve what Top Tubes does so well, whilst also enhancing it," said Mr Van Zyl. "We are really excited about the future, and the massive potential that there is to unlock.

"Top Tubes is a successful business already. We now have a unique opportunity to create even more value and provide an exceptional outcome for our customers and employees."

The MBO was completed in just six weeks after the pair agreed a price with former owners Adam and Matthew Bradley, who had run the company since its formation in 1994.

Mrs Pearson-Myatt said: "The legal and financial advice that we received throughout the MBO process was superb. Richard Dowen at NatWest, Nick Dawson from Irwin Mitchell, and Umesh Nischal from RBS were fundamental in helping us complete the deal."

She added: "We invest in people. Not only has our headcount increased, but we are also spending more time developing our people, for the long-term. There is a career path with a structured assessment process whereby people are promoted internally.

"Our people will get all the support they need. Training is fundamental to achieving our long-term goals, and we encourage transparency in all that we do here – there are no hidden agendas. We say things as we see them.

"The thread that flows through it all is that we are all very passionate about our business. We live and breathe Top Tubes and take a lot of pride in it. We want our factory and our people to be the envy of our industry."

Brendan Wall has been appointed as sales director, a move which forms part of the company's growth strategy.

"Everything about the business and its quest for excellence shows we can be a market leader in fulfilling customers' expectations and ensuring we are the value-added supplier of choice," said Mr Wall.