Boost for Mayoral charities

Councillor Andrea Goddard, Councillor Bill Gavan, Dr Roy Richardson, Councillor Michael Hardacre and Lynn Hardacre (consort)

The family business welcomed the Mayors of Dudley, Sandwell and Wolverhampton into its Oldbury offices where Dr Roy Richardson, the life-president of the business, presented each Mayoral charity with a cheque as well as a large cuddly toy for them to auction on behalf of the Richardson Brothers Foundation.

The foundation, established in 2006, aims to support a wide range of local and regional charities and individuals. This year the Black Country Mayors are supporting a number of good causes, including children and families with severe and complex needs, people living with dementia and families with Downs Syndrome.

A spokesperson from the Richardson Brothers Foundation, said: "We were delighted to welcome our local Mayors into our offices and to spend some time with them. We were able to learn more about their charities and the great work they are doing to support them. During their civic years they will be raising funds to support some really worthwhile causes in the Black Country, making a real difference to the lives of individuals, families and animals in the borough.”

This year’s Mayoral charities are:

*Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard: Community First Responders, Mary Stevens Hospice, Ups and Downs and Prostate Cancer.

*Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Bill Gavan, Age UK and BUDS (Better Understanding of Dementia for Sandwell)