JLR chief executive appointment confirmed

Adrian Mardell

Mr Mardell was appointed interim chief executive of the luxury car maker on November 16 after being chief financial officer and a member of the JLR board of directors for three years.

Richard Molyneux has been confirmed as chief financial officer. He was appointed acting CFO on December 12 after six years as finance director, operations for JLR.

Natarjan Chandresekaran, chairman of JLR owner Tata, said: "I offer my warmest congratulations to Adrian Mardell and Richard Molyneux on their respective appointments."

He added: "Adrian and Richard are an exceptional team with strong automotive and leadership experience. I look forward to working with them further, delivering JLR’s transformation to modern luxury which is well underway."

Mr Mardell said: “It has been my immense privilege to lead JLR over the last eight months and I am proud to be appointed chief executive officer of this fantastic business which has shaped me over the last 32 years. We have the right vision and people to deliver our Reimagine strategy and I am honoured to lead JLR on the journey ahead.”