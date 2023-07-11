Recruitment agency celebrates third anniversary

Becky Kells, Daniel Cashmore and Lucy Cashmore

The Halesowen-based agency was launched by Lucy Cashmore in June 2020 following extensive experience in the recruitment industry.

Lucy started out in the sector 25 years ago, taking on consultant, branch management, regional management and national management roles before founding the business.

Daniel-Scott Recruitment builds strong partnerships with employers to find the right candidates to move their businesses forward while supporting candidates to forge a new career to suit their skills and experience.

The agency’s recruiters are specialists within the contact centre, sales, marketing, admin and engineering sectors, offering a bespoke, consultative approach with expert advice to present the best candidates to great employers.

The business has experienced strong growth in the past two years, with sales increasing by 80 per cent from 2021 to 2022 and a further 60 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

Director Lucy Cashmore said: “Our third anniversary is a huge milestone for us, and we’re very proud of how far we’ve come since we launched. We hope to be able to build on our achievements further, winning more repeat business with clients.

“I think the key to our success has been the quality of the relationships we have established with businesses and job candidates, which has made it easier to place the right people in the right roles.

“My experience in recruitment has been a great help in understanding the challenges faced by both recruiters and jobseekers.

“We pride ourselves on not just being a recruitment agency but an essential, business-integrated partner, working very closely with companies throughout each recruitment process.

“We offer extended support to clients and candidates following all job placements, which is key to achieving strong retention rates.”

Daniel-Scott Recruitment provides a number of bespoke recruitment services for companies, with phased payment options available.

The agency’s team now consists of three, including branch manager Becky Kells and recruitment consultant Daniel Cashmore, who is Lucy’s son. Becky oversees the account management of key clients and the attraction and retention of candidates on a day-to-day basis, with Daniel assisting with applicant sourcing.