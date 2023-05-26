Firm's golf day boosts air ambulance

The golfers who took part

The 17th staging of the event took place at Morley Hayes Golf Club in Derbyshire and featured 52 golfers from 14 teams, made up of staff from Pallet-Track’s headquarters, its network members and partner organisations.

Taking home the trophy on the day were Team MKT from Lancashire’s Matthew Kibble Transport, while Aztek Hackers, made up of members of Aztek Logistics and Action Express, were runners-up.

As with all its fundraising activities in 2023, the day was held in support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which operates across six Midlands counties. The charity is responsible for funding and operating three air ambulances and three critical care cars across the largest air ambulance operating region in the UK.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has had a strong presence in the area since launching in 1991, responding to more than 70,000 missions averaging 4,500 per year. This vital service provides hospital-level care directly to the scene of an incident, giving patients the best possible chance of survival and recovery.

Caroline Green, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “The day was a huge success, and we are so proud of the amount raised from our members. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is a charity that many don’t realise need financial donations, however they receive no Government funding for its daily operations.

“The golf day is always packed full of fun and hearty competition, but at the end of the day, our aim to provide much-needed funds to help Midlands Air Ambulance Charity continue delivering the lifesaving care this region so critically needs."