Marketing agency rebrands as digital growth continues

Amanada Brooke and James Roberts

The new name, new website launch and brand identity are part of Extramile Digital’s ongoing expansion. In April and May the company has successfully recruited a new social media manager, content manager, and account manager, with a further three positions in web development, sales and software development currently advertised.

Managing director Amanda Brooke comments: “The change of name to Extramile Digital better reflects our focus as a digital marketing agency.

“The rebrand also supports our drive to attract additional talent in digital marketing to our team as we continue to grow. We have several vacancies currently being advertised. We are proud to offer the chance to work on global digital campaigns for high-profile consumer and business-to-business clients, in a fast-paced, creative and collaborative environment.

“In recent years we have seen growth across our digital services – in web development and digital design, search engine optimisation, paid search and social campaigns.”

Sales and marketing director James Roberts said: “Following our management buyout in August 2021, this feels like the right time to rebrand. It’s a great opportunity to better reflect us as a business, our positioning in the market, and our values as an employer and agency partner.”