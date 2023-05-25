Chamber welcomes event professional

Hayley Hall

Hayley Hall, an experienced events and business development professional, with experience of the charity, education, property, hospitality and membership organisation sectors, brings a multitude of skills and contacts from an already successful career across the Midlands and Staffordshire.

With a law degree from Staffordshire University, and time spent running her own events company, Hayley joins the award nominated team based at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park.

The chamber, the region’s longest running business support organisation, is renowned for its extensive and varied events programme and has built an unrivalled reputation for delivering events that add real value to business leaders across the Black Country and beyond.

Hayley, a musical theatre fan, hits the ground running with a packed events calendar to oversee including the chamber’s business awards in November and summer race day top of her priority list.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Black Country Chamber. As a chamber member myself during my company days I truly understand the value chamber events can bring to businesses in the region.

"My passion for connecting people, knowledge-sharing and making an impact are the foundations to my approach in delivering engaging events. I look forward to working with everyone."

Sarah Moorhouse, chamber chief executive, said: “Events play a significant role in our work as an organisation and an opportunity to connect people to celebrate the best of the region.