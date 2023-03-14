Company to sponsor Games

Games mascot Buddy at Fradley Park

The company is proud to be silver sponsors of this year’s Lichfield Community Games which is part of the wider Community Games being held across the West Midlands and Staffordshire.

More than 70 per cent of the workforce at the Palletways Fradley Park distribution headquarters are from Lichfield and the surrounding areas, so this partnership presented an ideal opportunity to help the company promote the health and wellbeing of its employees, their families, and the wider community.

The Lichfield Community Games has been a part of the Community Games calendar since 2018 and takes place at the city’s Beacon Park on September 16 and 17.

It brings together families and local sports clubs in a friendly community setting to create opportunities for families to try different sporting activities, regardless of age or ability.

The aim is for both children and their parents to experience a wide range of sporting activities that are on offer in their local area; all in a safe, fun and friendly environment.

Robert Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, said: “Given our close links with Lichfield, this is an ideal opportunity for us to give back to the local community by supporting this hugely popular event.

“This is a great way of building community spirit in a fun environment and we are delighted to support the activities taking place in Lichfield. Inspire Activity has worked incredibly hard to put together a packed program of sporting events which will help promote positive change and we fully support everything they hope to achieve.”

Dennis Kennedy, founder of the Community Games said: ‘We are thrilled that Palletways UK have become a Silver Sponsor of the Lichfield Community Games this year – it’s going to be an amazing community event again. Their passion and enthusiasm towards giving back to the community is clear and we are so excited to be partnering with them.”

To celebrate the partnership, the Inspire Activity team joined Palletways at Fradley Park where Buddy, the Community Games mascot, got to experience driving a Palletways truck.