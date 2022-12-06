Meat trader wins national award

Blakemore Fresh Foods meat trader Bal Mehmi, centre, accepting her award from Rachel Baldwin, left, from award category partner Pilgrim’s UK and event co-host Rachel Allen

The awards are organised by Meat Management magazine and recognise the contribution and talent of women across all sectors of the business. They are driven by reader nominations and votes.

Bal picked up a meat businesswoman award in the wholesaling category, beating three other finalists from across the country.

She said: “I feel elated that I have won this award. It feels good to get some recognition after being in the meat industry for so long, especially being a woman as men have always been at the forefront.

“I started work at Blakemore Fresh Foods at the age of 16 and have taken on many roles since. Not initially knowing anything about the meat trade, I have enjoyed learning and growing my knowledge with the help of my colleagues.

“I have persisted through hard work, determination and a desire to grow my knowledge to get to where I am now. This has enabled me to attend various events in the meat industry, which has helped me build a good rapport with suppliers, which is vital.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, especially Tom Blakemore at Blakemore Fresh Foods, who has helped me progress.”

Bal joined Blakemore Fresh Foods in 1990 as an administration clerk, processing invoices and purchases. In 2005 she moved into sales and purchasing, assisting traders with administration and creating her own call list of customers. Today, she is very much integral to the lamb and mutton trade, with her sales in excess of £5 million and responsibilities spanning across both buying and selling.

Bal’s award win was announced at a black-tie dinner and awards ceremony at the five-star Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London. The awards were hosted by celebrity chef Rachel Allen.

Blakemore Fresh Foods commercial director Tom Blakemore commented: “It was great to see Bal get the recognition and reward for years of hard work and dedication.

“This award reflects Bal’s grit and determination to push on in a traditionally male-dominated industry. I hope that Bal’s win inspires more women to enter the meat sector; diversity in any workplace can only drive success.”