Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Airport to save on energy bills with move to LEDs in high-mast lights.

By John CorserBirminghamBusiness PicksPublished:

Birmingham Airport expects to reduce its electricity consumption by replacing traditional bulbs with low-energy LEDs in its high-mast lights.

High mast lights at Birmingham Airport
High mast lights at Birmingham Airport

It predicts this move will see its high mast lighting energy consumption drop by as much as 41 per cent.

The planned move, taking place in the coming months, will result in brighter – and therefore safer – lighting around the apron, the area of the airport where aircraft load and unload passengers, mail or cargo, as well as refuel and undergo maintenance.

This step will save a predicted 45.5 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, reduce maintenance costs and give a welcome saving on the airport’s electricity bill at today’s very high market prices.

Simon Richards, chief finance and sustainability officer for the airport, said: “Moving to LEDs is another small but important step for us in our journey to becoming a net-zero-carbon airport by 2033.

“We’ve been bold in our public commitment to this goal. We know how we’ll get the first two thirds of the way to net zero, but we don’t yet know how we’re going to do the final third. But do it we will, most likely with the help of technologies not yet invented.

“Failure is not an option when it comes to playing our part in protecting the future of our planet.”

LED stands for light-emitting diode. LEDs contain a semiconductor diode which glows when a voltage is applied.

Business Picks
Transport
News
Environment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News