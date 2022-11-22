Smethwick estate is fully occupied

Smethwick Works

Floristry distributor All Occasions Fulfilment has agreed a deal to let a 13,598 sq ft unit at Smethwick Works, which is based on Spring Road in Smethwick.

The deal was facilitated by property consultants Fisher German, one of the commercial agents representing Mileway, who are the landlords of Smethwick Works.

The estate received a back to frame refurbishment, emphasising the ongoing confidence in the industrial occupational market which was rewarded by significant take-up.

The final letting on the estate will see All Occasions Fulfilment using the space to support distribution of flowers for companies such as Spar, Interflora and Amazon.

The letting concludes a prolific lettings record at Smethwick Works for Fisher German, which has seen the property consultants securing tenants for five out of the seven occupied units – which covers 61,220 sq ft in total.

Mike Price, head of commercial agency at Fisher German, said: “We are delighted to have helped play a key role in helping our clients accomplish their business plan for the estate, generating new customers for Mileway and turning Smethwick Works into a scheme where businesses can realise their potential to develop and grow.

“These lettings are a real vote of confidence for the Birmingham and Black Country business community, and underlines business resilience during what is an economically challenging time for all sectors.