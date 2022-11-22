Containers firm welcomes MP

GJF

Mrs Morton was given a tour of our manufacturing plant at the Chase Link, Brownhills, to see first-hand how GJF has adapted its production processes post-pandemic.

GJF, which opened in 1988, designs and manufactures steel Hooklift containers, compactors and skips – with clients including leading national waste and recycling collection, disposal and treatment companies, offshore oil and gas services companies and local authorities.

Ms Morton met managing director, Dougie Craig, and thanked him for showing her how the production line worked.

“I was delighted to meet Dougie and the team and see first-hand the work which GJF Fabrications Ltd do. They are a valuable employer in my Aldridge-Brownhills constituency and provide a respected service to their clients. I very much look forward to visiting again in the future with the Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street."

Mr Craig said: "We were delighted to welcome Wendy back to our Brownhill’s site. The past couple of years have provided many challenges with the pandemic, supply chain shocks and general economic uncertainty.

"We were fortunate enough to rely on investor support in securing steel to give us confidence to quote months ahead, giving our customers reassurance and certainty on their requirements. The flexibility and commitment of our excellent workforce in conjunction with the Government's support package allowed us to come through the pandemic in good shape."

He also thanked the MP for her response to a request for help in recruiting workers with correct skills.