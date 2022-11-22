Busy Bees buzzes back to city

The site of the new Busy Bees nursery in Lichfield

Acting on behalf of client Fosseway Investment, Burley Browne has agreed terms with Burntwood-based Busy Bees to take on a new build development at Fosseway Gate on Birmingham Road, on the outskirts of Lichfield.

Busy Bees has signed a 25-year lease on a purpose-built 5,500 sq ft unit which is currently under construction. Practical completion is expected in March 2023. The first Busy Bees nursery opened in 1984 at The Rocklands in Lichfield and it has since gone on to operate 387 sites across the UK and Ireland.

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director at Burley Browne, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to negotiate terms for the new letting with Busy Bees on behalf of the owner/developer of this site. It is fantastic to see new development in Lichfield and to be part of the homecoming of Busy Bees to the city.”

The new nursery will take 110 children in rooms across all age groups from babies to toddlers and pre-schoolers. It will have state-of-the-art equipment and facilities and a highly experienced childcare team.

Located in the heart of many new housing developments, the nursery will provide day care opportunities for families living in and around Lichfield, Stonnall, Shenstone and Whittington.

Claire Sherburn, integrations manager at Busy Bees, said: “We are delighted to be working with Burley Browne on our brand new nursery in Lichfield. Work is progressing well at the site and we can’t wait to open next spring. The team is working tirelessly to ensure the build progresses on time and we are looking forward to opening our doors to families. We are committed to providing children with the best start in life and creating a nurturing and supportive environment for generations to come.”