Firm shows off its new site

Pic in Aldridge, where a new factory has opened for business: Brennan. On the left from Ohio , USA is David Carr, left, Angela Carr, and UK managing director Bradley Edmonds

The hydraulic fittings business has moved from its old site at Bentley Mill Way to Wharf Approach, Anchor Brook.

Brennan's US owners have invested £3.5 million in the new 35,000 sq ft strategic distribution centre.

President David Carr and his wife Angela came over from headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio in the United States for the open day on Wednesday and were shown around by UK managing director Bradley Edmonds.

Walsall Council deputy leader Councillor Adrian Andrew and other senior council staff also visited.

The former Truflow Hydraulic Components, established in 1986, was bought in 2016 and changed its name to Brennan Industries in 2018.

There are 20 people employed at the new site which serves the Uk and Europe with Brennan's manufacturing site in Nottingham.

Brennan Industries has been going since 1953 providing companies with critical flow components.

Over the years it has expanded to offer 120,000 different styles and sizes with all Brennan fittings manufactured to the highest standards.