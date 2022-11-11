DPD to switch diesel fleet to renewable biofuel

A DPD vehicle that has been converted to HVO fuel

It is being done with energy provider Essar and Green Biofuels.

Gd+ HVO is a direct drop-in replacement for diesel, developed by Green Biofuels, and is defined as renewable and sustainable under EU legislation. It is the lowest-emission diesel replacement fuel available made from renewable feedstocks, and contains a specifically designed performance additive to ensure cleanliness and optimum combustion throughout the fuel system.

Gd+ HVO can be used in any diesel engine without the need for modifications or capital expenditure. It is approved by vehicle manufacturers, and there is no degradation in performance.

By using Gd+ HVO fuel, operators of diesel engines typically save lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent.

DPD will begin switching its 1,600 strong HGV fleet to Gd+ HVO immediately, and following a four-month trial, the company aims to convert 60 per cent of its vehicles within 2022 – reducing emissions by 70,282 tonnes compared to 2021. The remaining vehicles will switch by the end of 2023. Gd+ HVO will be delivered directly to DPD's onsite tanks nationwide by existing bulk fuel supplier Essar.

Justin Pegg, chief operating officer at DPD, said: "This is a very significant step in the journey to decarbonising our entire fleet and achieving our aim of being the most sustainable parcel delivery company in the UK. While we are well on the way to electrifying our delivery van fleet, the HGV linehaul fleet has always been a very different challenge. We have assessed a range of options and it is clear now that this is the most effective and practical way to make a real difference. While there may be different solutions in years to come, we must start this process now by making our existing vehicles significantly cleaner."