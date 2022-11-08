Nicklin look for growth with new management team

Matt Brown, Anil Leaver, David Nicklin and Nicola Callaghan

Nicklin Transit Packaging, which has its headquarters in Wednesbury, has also had to overcome a forced relocation due to HS2 to establish itself in recent years as the UK’s leading independent provider of bespoke timber and corrugated packaging solutions.

For the past 20 years the fourth-generation family business has been run by managing director David Nicklin and under the new executive management team structure, David will take up a new chief executive officer role with a more strategic rather than operational focus.

Matt Brown, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the packaging industry, joins Nicklin as chief operating officer with day-to-day responsibility for the running of the business, having previously enjoyed success as regional managing director of a key competitor in the pallet and packaging sector.

After a successful year as interim finance director, Anil Leaver has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis. As a chartered management accountant, Anil brings significant manufacturing experience, having previously worked with a range of blue-chip companies including Waterford Wedgwood, Hager Group and Severn Trent.

Making up the four-strong executive management team will be chief people officer Nicola Callaghan, a highly experience human resources consultant who has been influential in helping evolve Nicklin’s operational structures and employee processes.

David Nicklin said the appointment of Matt and the creation of a new management structure was an important move for Nicklin as it looked to consolidate the progress of recent years while looking to new sector opportunities.

He said: “Matt is an exceptional professional and the fact that we have been able to secure his services at this pivotal moment in our history is testament to our own growing reputation within the industry and also Matt’s ambition to be part of an exciting new era for Nicklin.

“The last few years have been exceptionally challenging for many businesses and we have been no exception with Covid and the relocation of our main operations from Birmingham to Wednesbury, but we have now rebuilt our team to more than 125 and we are now looking to the future with real confidence.

“With Matt’s technical and sales expertise and with the support of Anil and Nicola, we have a fantastic executive team in place who will enable us to improve the service we provide to existing clients while also exploring the opportunities in a range of new markets.”

Matt added: “The pallet and packaging sector is currently going through a period of consolidation that is being driven by economies of scale and this has provided Nicklin with an exciting opportunity to create a unique differentiating market offer underpinned by innovation, unrivalled experience and service excellence.