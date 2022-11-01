Building society marks 145 years

Chief executive Steven Jones presents a bouquet to Stafford Railway Building Society member Shirley Butler

The society was established in 1877 and was first known as Stafford Railway Permanent Benefit Building Society.

The name changed in 1957.

It moved into its current location at 4 Market Square during 1921. The Grade II listed building dates from 1840 and was originally known as the “old bank house”.

Although its head office and branch are in Stafford, the society offers mortgage accounts across England and Wales and savings accounts to members across the of the UK.

The 145th anniversary was marked on October 17 when members were invited to come in for a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

A special invitation went out to Shirley Butler the society’s longest-serving member. She became a member back in 1973 and was delighted to receive a call to invite her in to join the celebrations and to meet the team.

She said: “I have seen lots of changes over the years in staff and even with these changes they have always been so lovely and so helpful. This was especially important to me when I lost my husband. All the staff were very sympathetic and showed me the support I needed."