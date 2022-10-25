Sports education business launches in Wolverhampton

David Bain

SportsCool works with schools to enhance the delivery of curricular and extra-curricular physical education, with the view that every child should have the chance to participate, progress and achieve.

Its new Wolverhampton branch is set to begin working with schools across the city and surrounding areas including Dudley, Tipton and Sandwell.

Founded in the North West of England, SportsCool currently has 28 operations across the whole of the UK.

It currently works closely with more than 400 education providers and has over 100 people working within its organisation.

The company’s management team has a wealth of coaching, sport, education, and business knowledge and has set out plans for the next 12 months to accelerate its growth journey. Those plans include opening 20 new franchises in all parts of the UK.

SportsCool’s new Wolverhampton operation will deliver its diverse range of sports to local schools, ranging from fencing and archery to ultimate frisbee and tri-golf.

It will be headed by David Bain. The 55-year-old is a former professional boxer who fought at light-middleweight in the 1990s.

He also appeared on the Channel 5 reality show Unbreakable in 2008. Filmed across four continents, the show took eight super-fit members of the public on a punishing global trail to undergo a series of brutal challenges.

Now facing a new challenge, David is looking forward to making a difference through SportsCool’s operations and seeing the operation grow.

He said: “I’m passionate about making a real difference in the lives of young people in Wolverhampton. SportsCool’s vision is all about boosting the mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing of children.

“There is a sport out there for everybody, it’s a question of finding it and encouraging youngsters to get involved and get active.”

All SportsCool’s activities are underpinned by the company’s ethos of “Educate: Motivate: Participate”. Its coaches make it their mission to find a sport for every child to love.

SportsCool national director Lee Lysons said: “We’re really excited about opening our franchise in Wolverhampton as part of our national plans for growth. The service we offer can benefit schoolchildren across the city and its surrounding communities.

He added: “We’ve witnessed solid growth over the last 12 months and as a result we are now set to accelerate that programme further, with plans to open 20 more franchises in 2022.

“At SportsCool we believe that sports education is fundamental to a child’s development and for 15 years we have been working with primary schools to that end.

“We also believe that every child should have the chance to participate, progress and achieve in physical activities. This in turn has a profound effect on self-esteem, confidence, motivation, physical aptitude, and all-round mental and physical health.

“We use positive rewards in everything that we do, our sessions raise aspirations, are accessible to all, and, most of all, they are fun. As a result, we see the youngsters that we work with blossom into confident, healthy and aspiring individuals.”

He added: “We are also giving people the opportunity to make a career of something that they love, setting up a coaching company, confident in the training, support and business development that we give them.

“We are with them every step of their business journey. We look for people with passion, who want to make a real difference to children. That is at the heart of everything we do.

“Our coaches continue to train in new areas of sports education and take part in continual professional development so that we can offer the best experience to the children and teaching staff that we work with.