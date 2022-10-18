Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New partners appointed at CK

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Leading Dudley accountancy and business adviser firm CK has promoted two senior managers to partner as part of its multi-year growth strategy.

Alex Boulter, Peter Davies and Mark Nicholls
Alex Boulter, Peter Davies and Mark Nicholls

Alex Boulter and Mark Nicholls have taken up their roles from October 3. Alex and Mark bring a wealth of experience to the corporate team at CK, having both gained their professional qualifications whilst at the firm.

Peter Davies, chief executive of CK at Castle Court, Castlegate Way, Dudley, said: “We are excited to welcome both Alex and Mark to their new roles within the business. Both have been integral to the delivery of our client centred vision and ethos. Their commitment to CK makes them well placed to join the leadership team and to continue our focus on providing the best possible service to our clients.”

CK is a full service accountancy and business advisory practice working with both national and international clients.

The firm acts for a variety of clients across a number of sectors from privately owned businesses, not for profit clients and private clients. If you would like to discuss how CK can help you, please contact us on 01384 245200 or email enquiry@ckca.co.uk

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News