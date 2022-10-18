New partners appointed at CK

Alex Boulter, Peter Davies and Mark Nicholls

Alex Boulter and Mark Nicholls have taken up their roles from October 3. Alex and Mark bring a wealth of experience to the corporate team at CK, having both gained their professional qualifications whilst at the firm.

Peter Davies, chief executive of CK at Castle Court, Castlegate Way, Dudley, said: “We are excited to welcome both Alex and Mark to their new roles within the business. Both have been integral to the delivery of our client centred vision and ethos. Their commitment to CK makes them well placed to join the leadership team and to continue our focus on providing the best possible service to our clients.”

CK is a full service accountancy and business advisory practice working with both national and international clients.