Water safety experts show Mayor around new HQ

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, centre, with the Nant team

The visit on September 30 enabled the team at the water treatment specialists to show Andy Street how the recent move to new premises at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park has set them up for continued success.

During the visit, managing director Carl Baker and the senior management team gave Mr Street a tour which included an overview of the business and its recent achievements and the opportunity to talk to Nant colleagues about the company’s progress.

Having grown to 52 staff, Nant relocated to Wolverhampton Science Park from Bilston in August. Over the last year Nant, whose clients include leading care home groups as well as well-known retail and leisure brands, have grown their client base and team while introducing new tech-based services and delivering consistently high standards of work.

Former apprentice Ethan Norris, who has progressed into a managerial role at Nant, shared his career journey with the Mayor, highlighting the significant levels of investment and training opportunities available for colleagues.

Mr Street heard about Nant’s use of L8 remote monitoring technology which not only ensured water systems were safe and compliant during the Covid-19 lockdown but is now a proactive piece of technology reducing emergency call out visits and lowering the company’s carbon footprint.

The Mayor also spoke to Nant colleagues about their fundraising efforts for Dementia UK and how they are offering practical support for people living with dementia via the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Memory Café Tours and Dementia Friends awareness training for field engineers.

Mr Street said: “As we seek to supercharge our region’s economic recovery, local businesses will have a vital role to play in driving growth. That’s why I was pleased to have the chance to meet Nant – a real success story with the team now growing from their new home in Wolverhampton.

“Many congratulations to them on the progress they are making in the water safety sector, their commitment to innovation and their investment in both staff and services. I wish them all the best.”

Mr Baker added: “As we begin the next chapter of Nant in our new premises it was great to be able to talk to Mr Street about our journey so far and plans to build on our progress to date.

“We are proud to live and work in the Black Country, keeping sites across the UK safe from the hazards around water safety. It meant a great deal to be able to speak to the Mayor for the region about the next steps in our journey.”

Established in 1994 to provide top quality service in legionella control, Nant provide innovative systems to ensure water supplies for clients across the UK are as safe and secure as possible.