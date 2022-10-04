Site manager lands industry award for a third year in a row

Paul Hoskings, NHBC chief financial officer; Adam Harrison; and Luke Carter, NHBC regional director, West and Wales.

Adam Harrison, who is based at The Steadings in Essington won the National House Building Council Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence.

The 46-year-old father of three says he is delighted to receive the award which recognises the highest industry standards across all areas of site management. It follows his Pride in the Job Quality Award win earlier this year.

Adam has worked as a site manager for almost 20 years, and he says maintaining the highest possible standards at all times is a key factor behind his latest success.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled and very proud to have won the award again, not just for me but for the whole of the team at Essington.

“It is a fantastic feeling to win this award once again but most important of all it is the best possible sign that we are getting things right at the site.

“The aim is always to produce the very best service for our customers and to deliver homes of the highest possible standards. The fact that we have won the Seal of Excellence is a clear indication that we are delivering on that.”

Adam added: “In order to win this award you have to constantly stay on top of standards on your site. That is what we do at Essington, we expect the very best workmanship and we want to deliver the very best possible homes to our customers.”

Joanne Morrison, managing director of Vistry Mercia, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Adam has won this prestigious award yet again.

“Adam’s achievement is a direct result of his hard work, commitment and passion for creating homes of the very highest quality.

“Everyone who deals with Adam is impressed by the effort he and his team put into ensuring that customers get the very best service at all times.”

Seals of excellences are presented to the best quality award winners, which are the top site managers chosen from more than 11,000 site managers across the country.

As well as taking part in spot checks on the day-to-day running of the sites, each candidate is assessed across 38 aspects of site management, including their technical knowledge, consistency in the build process and the quality controls they have in place.