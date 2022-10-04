Field of Dreams for Purcell as Wolves deal marks successful launch

Dave Purcell

Dave Purcell, who has worked in the industry for more than 27 years, has enjoyed a whirlwind start to Wolverhampton-based Purcell Branding, consulting Telford United on maximising its commercial advertising revenues and scoring a major early goal by being named the official print partner of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This means the former director of DIS is responsible for working with the Premier League team on anything from changing room makeovers and training ground signage to delivering the latest commercial solutions that maximise advertising and print space.

The entrepreneur is actively targeting the sporting world due to his understanding of the unique environment it operates in and is currently in discussions with Harlequins and several other top flight football clubs.

“I think we have an unrivalled knowledge of sport and what it takes to get things done,” admitted David, who has also worked on major boxing events for Anthony Joshua, Floyd Mayweather, and Tyson Fury.

“It’s not like the rest of the commercial world. You must react at a minute’s notice as a new deal can be struck, and the new sponsor wants their branding in place for the next match and TV audience. You can’t say ‘that’s not possible’, you must make it happen.

“That single-mindedness and experience is reinforced by a strategic network of our European specialists in print, graphics and installation, meaning we have some of the fastest response times in the industry.”

Purcell Branding gets involved in the early-stage design work, bringing the latest print and lighting suggestions to the table and, with clients keen to be more eco-friendly, sustainable materials and processes.

David believes there’s a gap in the sector for a new level of personal service, backed up by the best print, the best graphics, the best designs, the best project managers and the best installation teams.

“This is what I want Purcell Branding to become known for and we’ve had a great start with the Wolverhampton Wanderers contract that came about after I helped my former company DIS to create a memorable players tunnel that embodied what the club stood for.”

He concluded: “It’s still my favourite project for many, many reasons. The vision, driven by then club captain Conor Coady, was to make it feel like a den, where you come to meet the pack, with the distinctive gold and black of Wolves dominating the tunnel and creating a menacing tone.

“We did this through the installation of 12 state-of-the-art lightboxes, strong vibrant colours and replacing the ceiling tiles. Importantly, the lighting solution is versatile, which meant we could transform the tunnel into a ‘Three Lions’ one for the recent England v Hungary game.”