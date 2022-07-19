Electric HGV trucks added to brewer's fleet

One of the new electric vehicles

The two fully electric Renault Trucks will be on the road by the end of July this year, both E-Tech D Wide models weighing in at 26 tonnes and 18 tonnes.

The vehicles are ideal for urban distribution, including routes into London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, and will deliver freshly brewed beer to pubs on a daily basis, operating out of the Wolverhampton-based company’s Cardiff and Thurrock distribution depots.

The move to two, fully electric vehicles will see the brewer replace up to around 19,000 diesel-fuelled road miles per vehicle per year. The partnership with Renault Trucks is a proof-of-concept trial and, if successful, has potential to see additional electric trucks introduced into CMBC’s existing fleet of 270 traditional vehicles in the future.

CMBC has also installed charging points at the Cardiff and Thurrock depots which will be powered by electricity from renewable sources. For drivers, the cleaner, quieter electric engines reduce noise and vibrations in the cab for a more comfortable working environment. And as the vehicles are almost silent, they reduce road noise in urban areas and can therefore be used during unconventional hours.

Sarah Perry, vice president of customer supply chain at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company said: “We are delighted to partner with Renault Trucks in beginning our journey to introduce fully electric vehicles into our fleet. The pilot is the latest step towards achieving our ambition of zero carbon footprint across our value chain, as part of our Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme.

“With the trucks capable of travelling up to 150 kilometres on a single charge, the urbanised areas of Cardiff and Essex are the ideal routes to test the potential of electric vehicles in our logistics network. This launch is potentially transformational to us as a UK brewer and logistics operator, but also in terms of helping pubs to build back greener after the pandemic.”

Carlos Rodrigues, managing director of Renault Trucks UK and Ireland added: “At Renault Trucks, we share CMBC’s ambitions for a net zero future, and we are proud CMBC has selected the E-Tech D Wide to deliver its beer more sustainably. To have one of the UK’s largest brewers make this hugely significant shift to electric vehicles, powered by clean, renewable energy, shows CMBC is acting now to advance the urgent fight against climate change.

“We look forward to more organisations joining us in the coming months and years as companies take the necessary steps we must all embrace to achieve net zero.”