Care company completes letting of Wolverhampton premises

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

A domiciliary care company has completed the letting of new premises in Wolverhampton city centre.

The second floor suite forms part of a four-storey purpose-built office property

The company will be moving into a second floor office suite at 29 Waterloo Road.

The suite, which extends to approximately 1,815 sq ft, forms part of a four-storey purpose-built office property.

Martin Zaki, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It was the last remaining suite available at the Waterloo Road property, which having recently been refurbished continues to prove extremely popular in attracting new tenants.

“It was identified by the domiciliary care company as being ideal for their requirements as they need more space to expand.

“The property is an attractive office building prominently located fronting Waterloo Road within one of the most established and renowned professional office areas in the city.”

John Corser

