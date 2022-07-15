Notification Settings

Brewers Decorator Centres to open new store

By John CorserWolverhamptonBusiness PicksPublished:

A former Wolverhampton bank is being converted to a decorating centre.

The new Wolverhampton store of Brewers Decorator Centres occupies a prominent roadside position in Chapel Ash
Brewers Decorating Centres – with more than 180 stores across the UK – is to open a new store in the city at 1 Chapel Ash this month.

The property, a detached commercial building which provides a total internal floor area of 4,528 sq ft, was previously home to a branch of Barclays Bank.

Martin Zaki, who handled the letting of the property for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property will be remembered by many as a bank and it occupies a highly visible roadside position in Chapel Ash, close to Wolverhampton city centre.

“It stimulated much interest and we are delighted that Brewers Decorating Centres, another welcome addition to the city, will be making the property its latest store."

Brewers Decorator Centres provide paint, wallpaper and woodcare supplies to both professional decorators and DIY customers.

