Goold Estates sells fully let Brownhills trading estate

Gatehouse Trading Estate

The Oldbury-based firm has completed the £1.975 million sale of Gatehouse Trading Estate on Lichfield Road in Brownhills to a private investor.

The 16,396 sq ft estate is fully let and comprises 31 units in various terraces, 16 of which had previously been sold off to owner occupiers, as well as six compounds, a residential gatehouse and communal parking.

Gatehouse Trading Estate had been owned by Goold Estates since 2010 and was continually improved during its ownership, including new electric gates, CCTV, new estate lighting and a resurfaced access road.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “Gatehouse Trading Estate has proven to be a popular and well let estate during our 12 years of ownership, with many valued long-term tenants. However, we felt it was time to sell the estate and focus our resources on new and larger development and investment opportunities.”