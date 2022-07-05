Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Goold Estates sells fully let Brownhills trading estate

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Goold Estates is targeting new development and investment opportunities having confirmed the sale of a multi-let industrial estate in the West Midlands.

Gatehouse Trading Estate
Gatehouse Trading Estate

The Oldbury-based firm has completed the £1.975 million sale of Gatehouse Trading Estate on Lichfield Road in Brownhills to a private investor.

The 16,396 sq ft estate is fully let and comprises 31 units in various terraces, 16 of which had previously been sold off to owner occupiers, as well as six compounds, a residential gatehouse and communal parking.

Gatehouse Trading Estate had been owned by Goold Estates since 2010 and was continually improved during its ownership, including new electric gates, CCTV, new estate lighting and a resurfaced access road.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “Gatehouse Trading Estate has proven to be a popular and well let estate during our 12 years of ownership, with many valued long-term tenants. However, we felt it was time to sell the estate and focus our resources on new and larger development and investment opportunities.”

Andy Price, director of AP Investment, who acted on behalf of Goold Estates, said: “The estate generated a lot of investor interest, showing the depth of the industrial investment market at present. The well let nature of the estate attracted both local and national property companies.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News