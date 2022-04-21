Notification Settings

DRPG delight at Queen's Award

By John CorserPublished:

The chief executive of creative communications group DRPG is delighted that it has been recognised with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for sustainable development.

DRP Group employees celebrate the award

Dale Parmenter said, “Winning the award means so much to everyone at DRPG. We have been on an incredible sustainability journey for over 15 years, and have collected many awards and accreditations for our approach. Being awarded with the Queen’s Award is the icing on the cake.

“To say we do it is one thing, to be officially recognised is something else. It’s the only award that takes a holistic view of sustainability across an organisation, and this is why it's so important to us, as sustainability now sits as the umbrella under which everything is connected at DRPG”.

Hartlebury-based DRPG was one of 226 companies and organisations nationally to be recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

DRPG, which was set up in 1980, now employs 410 people in creating and delivering integrated communications solutions and experiences for an industry-wide range of clients and brands

John Corser

By John Corser

