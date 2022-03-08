Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Speculative industrial scheme sold to joint venture

By James PughBusiness PicksPublished:

Trebor Developments and Seddon Developments have sold their Prime Point 14 speculative, industrial, development to Aver Property Limited Partnership in Staffordshire.

Prime Point 14, Stafford
Prime Point 14, Stafford

The two units of 66,628 sq ft and 76,742 sq ft will be constructed during 2022 by Seddon Construction Limited and provide high quality and sustainable industrial units for rent.

Bob Tattrie, managing partner at Trebor, said: “Prime Point 14, Stafford, is a prime location being only one mile from Junction 14 of the M6. The two mid-size units are on a very established industrial park and will meet market demands, the area suffers from little choice of quality industrial units in this area. We look forward to delivering these."

Martin Jepson, founding partner at Ergo Real Estate, said: “Our flexible and opportunistic approach enables us to be responsive to prospects and capitalise on the growth in this area, securing our position as market leaders."

Business Picks
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News