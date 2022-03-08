Speculative industrial scheme sold to joint venture

The two units of 66,628 sq ft and 76,742 sq ft will be constructed during 2022 by Seddon Construction Limited and provide high quality and sustainable industrial units for rent.

Bob Tattrie, managing partner at Trebor, said: “Prime Point 14, Stafford, is a prime location being only one mile from Junction 14 of the M6. The two mid-size units are on a very established industrial park and will meet market demands, the area suffers from little choice of quality industrial units in this area. We look forward to delivering these."