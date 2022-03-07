Agency expands to meet rising client demand

Chris and Clare

The remote working agency, which won Black Country Chamber of Commerce start-up of the year 2021, has added experienced specialist Clare Knowles to the business after securing a run of new client additions to the roster. Osborn is also working with new digital marketing partners to draw upon additional expertise to deliver client projects.

Clare, who worked for £1.2 billion turnover convenience giant AF Blakemore in Willenhall, has joined founder Chris Leggett to provide support for clients through media relations, content and social media campaigns.

The Osborn team are continuing to make a positive difference, raising money for a dementia charity through a month-long dog walking challenge. Having launched in May 2020, Osborn has grown to deliver work for an increasing number of retained clients based in the West Midlands, as well as new customers in London, Yorkshire and the South West.

It has offices in St Pauls Square, Birmingham, and enjoyed a year of revenue and profit growth.

Osborn Communications has delivered successful digital, PR and marketing campaigns for a range of businesses including large retailers, award-winning training firms and market-leading industrial clients.

Clare Knowles said: “In my previous role I was heavily involved in the management of a corporate social responsibility programme and corporate branding together with internal and external communications. I hope to bring my experience in these areas to support Osborn clients.”

Throughout March, Clare and Chris, together with their dogs Wilson and Benji will be taking part in the 100k Dog Walking Challenge to raise funds for Dementia UK, a good cause which they know well. The charity provides specialist nursing care for families living with dementia in the UK.

Mr Leggett said: “Having been impressed by Clare’s experience, I am delighted she has chosen to join at what promises to be an exciting time for Osborn. We are fortunate to work with some amazing clients, who we see as partners in our growth story to date.