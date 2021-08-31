Victoria to move a business to Worcester

A computer generated image of the new Worcester building

Kidderminster-based Victoria, the UK’s largest flooring manufacturer and distributor, is relocating Alliance Flooring Distribution from its current site at its headquarters in Worcester Road

Developer Stoford will deliver a bespoke unit at the business park and has submitted a planning application to Wychavon District Council for a 180,121 sq ft unit for the company.

Victoria has been a major employer in Kidderminster since 1900 and has agreed a 15-year lease for unit seven which would be operational in the final quarter of 2022.

Alliance services 40 customers in the UK and Europe.

Edward Peel, development manager for Stoford, said both Stoford and Victoria were committed to reducing their carbon footprint. To achieve that, the base build of the unit will be net carbon zero in operation and will feature extensive electric vehicle charging points and photovoltaic panels on the roof.

Two new ponds are also being created as part of the build, which will help to further improve the green infrastructure on the business park, providing an attractive setting and new wildlife habitats.

“Attracting yet another global player to Worcester Six is a real success story,” said Mr Peel.

"The building of unit seven will enable Victoria PLC to continue its growth plans, which can only be good news for the local economy. We’re looking forward to working closely with it as we develop its plans for a sustainable new base.

“Worcester Six is living up to its reputation as a game-changer development. Ambitious businesses are keen to come here and take advantage of the strategic location, the high quality builds and the attractive environment that the business park sits in.”

Philippe Hamers, chief executive of Victoria, said a new, bespoke building for Alliance's UK headquarters will future-proof the business and allow the continued growth of the Victoria brand portfolio and its third party customers. It hopes to create an additional 60 jobs over the next five years.

“This move will allow us to further develop and grow our workforce using local skills and we are hoping to develop a work experience and apprenticeship scheme in the next two years to complement this and aid our continued growth,” he added.

“The location of Worcester Six is perfect. This gives immediate access to the motorway network. Combine this with how long we have been an employer in this area, the local workforce who have great experience in flooring and the fact that we are able to future-proof our business by building a fit for purpose headquarters in an attractive setting with all of the green credentials we are striving for, offers an exciting future for us.”