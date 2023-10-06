Notification Settings

Mayor is breakfast club speaker

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

A business group based in Wolverhampton is to have a talk from the city's Mayor.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre will be talking about his aspirations for the city when Wolverhampton Business Breakfast Club meets at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall on November 1 at 7.30am,

It is open to all city businesses and places at £15 need to be booked in advance through Katie Mead at FMC Manby Bowdler on 01902 578000.

