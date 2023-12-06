Bargain Hunt heads to Lichfield for Christmas shows

The Series 67 Christmas Specials will be transmitted on Monday, December 18, and Friday, December 22, each screening at 12.15pm.

Charlie Ross presents the seasonal showdown with the red and blue teams Christmas shopping alongside experts Tim Weeks and Izzie Balmer before their items go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park.

In the Monday show, Charlie also learns about the story of British Christmas stamps; in the Friday broadcast he discovers how to make the perfect Christmas cracker.

The 2023 Christmas Specials will also air on BBC Two 7.15am on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Filming took place at The Lichfield Auction Centre on October 31, with people travelling from all over the country to visit the saleroom for the auction with Richard Winterton yielding the gavel.

“It was wonderful to welcome the Bargain Hunt team back to Lichfield and see so many people eager to watch the auction action live in the saleroom,” he said. “We had lots of fun filming and the shows are set to be real Christmas crackers.”

Last year’s Christmas Specials, presented by Christina Trevanion and also featuring auctions filmed at Fradley with Richard Winterton, are due to be repeated this year on BBC One at 12.15pm on Tuesday, December 19 and Thursday, December 21.

In the earlier part of 2023, Bargain Hunt came to Lichfield in February to film the popular Coronation Special which aired in May.