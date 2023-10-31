Notification Settings

Business event focused on health issues

By John CorserPublished:

Birmingham Health, Safety and Environment Association is inviting businesses of all sizes to attend its next free event.

On Monday, November 13 at Walsall Football Club the theme is health.

There will be a presentation on respiratory disease and face fit testing given by Nathan Wilkinson-Jones of 1974 Rapport.

Kate Walker of Diabetes Safety is speaking on diabetes in the work place.

Refreshments and a complimentary buffet lunch will be provided to all those who register in advance, with the main event happening between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

To find out more and reserve a place visit bhsea.org.uk/events.

BHSEA is a not-for-profit organisation with more than 400 members across the West Midlands and exists to help local businesses protect their people and safeguard their businesses.

Businesses in Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Shropshire, can currently join BHSEA completely free of charge until January.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

