The Ladder Foundation is once again a partner at the National Apprenticeship and Education Event which is taking place on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

It takes place at Millennium Point in Birmingham from 9.30am until 3pm and the event is for young people who are looking to explore what options are available to them, including apprenticeships, traineeships, T-Levels or a course at university.

The event is free to attend and offers the opportunity to meet top UK employers, universities, and training providers including the BBC, Jaguar Land Rover, The NHS, Sandwell College, Solihull Council and Balfour Beatty VINCI.

Visitors will get to meet experts face-to-face and the event is interactive and fun with have-a-go sessions. Justine Johnson, Ladder manager, said: “Independent advice and guidance is essential to ensure all options are considered when someone leaves school or are looking for a career change.”

“We are delighted to be once again partnering with the National Apprenticeship & Education Event as it gives individuals the opportunity to speak with a range of organisations before they commit to their career path.”

Teachers, careers advisors, school and college leavers, students, and parents can book a free place at nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk or on 0800 023 5407.