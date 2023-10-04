Notification Settings

Museum hosts meeting for manufacturers

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Living Museum at Dudley is hosting the next meeting of the Black Country Manufacturing Community.

It is taking place on Octobe 25 from 8am to 9.30am.

The BCMC meeting has been organised by the Black County Chamber of Commerce with Crowe in Oldbury. It is an opportunity to share information with manufacturers from across the region.

Johnathan Dudley, the managing partner and head of manufacturing at Crowe, will discuss how to manage change successfully and improve processes, in order to implement renewable energy.

Places can be booked at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/25102023/black-country-manufacturing-community-bcmc-supported-by-crowe-uk-llp/

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

