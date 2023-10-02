Notification Settings

College invites employers to help develop their future workforce

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Employers from across the region are being invited by City of Wolverhampton College to help develop training programmes for the workforce of the future.

The college is hosting a networking breakfast event on Wednesday, October 11, to give employers the opportunity to talk to staff about gaps in skills affecting their particular industry and the qualities they look for when recruiting new employees.

Feedback will enable tutors to ensure learning programmes are adapted to address any gaps and that students gain the skills and knowledge required to work in their chosen sector.

The free event, at the college's Wellington Road campus in Bilston, is open to all employers and, following breakfast, attendees will be able to talk to curriculum staff in their industry area and have a tour of relevant training facilities.

The breakfast event will run from 8.15am to 10.30am and places can be booked at wolvcollemployerbreakfast.eventbrite.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

