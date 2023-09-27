BCRS networking event returns

Professionals are welcome to join the event when it returns to the Milehouse pub on Liverpool Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, October 5.

In the latest of a series of free events organised by the business loans specialist, the first drink will be on BCRS as the lending co-operative brings together companies as part of its drive to support the West Midlands business community.

Pint After Work provides attendees with an opportunity to network and build professional relationships in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, with gatherings held throughout the year.

Naomi Campion, business development manager, said: “With companies looking to share experiences and make new introductions, we will be delighted to see like-minded businesses join us again at the Milehouse.”

Andrew Hustwit, head of business development, said: “The pace of business life does not lessen so as companies continue to adapt, we believe it is important that BCRS brings together diverse companies to share progress and potentially open future opportunities.

“Whether you can spare only 30 minutes or want to stay for the evening, the team at BCRS look forward to seeing businesses come together at the Milehouse.”