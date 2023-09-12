Staffordshire dinner marks National Manufacturing Day

It marks National Manufacturing Day and runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

The black-tie dinner will give the county's manufacturers the opportunity to network, discuss sector issues and celebrate their achievements.

Speakers will be Michelin Tyre managing director John Howe, and Vickie Milligan, MD of Cottage Delight.

Tom Nadin, head of projects and business services at Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “The Staffordshire Manufacturers’ Dinner will unite businesses in the manufacturing, ceramics, and engineering sectors for a unique networking opportunity – set to become the biggest of its kind in the county.

“Attendees will have the chance to celebrate their achievements, strengthen bonds within the sector and pave the way for future collaboration and growth.

“We are also proud to have two brilliant guest speakers joining us on the evening.

“John will offer a unique perspective on his experiences at is Michelin and how he has evolved the business while staying true to the company’s legacy.